Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Launch event begins at 12:30 pm

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is scheduled to launch Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India today at an event in New Delhi. Both the phones will have a quad-camera setup at the back carrying a primary lens, an ultrawide-angle lens, a super macro lens, and a portrait lens. The ‘Pro’ variant is confirmed to have a 48MP primary sensor.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will succeed the company’s Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro smartphones respectively, which were unveiled in India earlier this year. The launch event starts at 12:30 pm today where the company will reveal the complete specifications and prices of both the phones.