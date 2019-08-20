Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Launch event begins at 12:30 pm

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Launch event begins at 12:30 pmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/realme-5-realme-5-pro-india-launch-live-updates-price-specifications-features-sale-5919351/
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is scheduled to launch Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India today at an event in New Delhi. Both the phones will have a quad-camera setup at the back carrying a primary lens, an ultrawide-angle lens, a super macro lens, and a portrait lens. The ‘Pro’ variant is confirmed to have a 48MP primary sensor.
Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will succeed the company’s Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro smartphones respectively, which were unveiled in India earlier this year. The launch event starts at 12:30 pm today where the company will reveal the complete specifications and prices of both the phones.
Realme is hosting an event in New Delhi today to launch the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India. Both the devices will carry a quad-camera setup carrying a primary lens, an ultrawide-angle lens, a super macro lens, and a portrait lens, as per the information available on Flipkart.
Realme 5 Pro will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, coupled with a 119-degree ultra wide-angle secondary lens, super macro lens, and a fourth portrait lens. The phone will ship with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (20W) technology, which is said to offer 55 per cent charge in 30 minutes.
