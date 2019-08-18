Realme 5 Pro with Snapdragon 710 processor spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

Realme 5 Pro Geekbench scores with model number RMX1971 have been leaked online, and they reveal the key specifications of the device which includes the processor, RAM, and the operating system. The smartphone is the successor to the Realme 3 Pro and it is scheduled to launch in India alongside Realme 5 on August 20.

Advertising

As per the Geekbench listing of the Realme 5 Pro smartphone, the upcoming device will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The phone registers a single-core score of 1143 and a multi-core score of 4618 on the benchmark.

The RAM on the device is listed as 8GB and it will run Android 9. Currently, Realme phones run Oppo’s ColorOS but it has been reported earlier that Realme is working on its own custom user interface, which could be made available to users by the end of this year.

We know that the Realme 5 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup at the back, very much like the Realme 5 smartphone. According to official teasers, Realme 5 Pro quad-camera setup will carry a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor which was also present on the Realme X, an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degrees field of view, a portrait shooter and a Super Macro lens that can capture subjects from up close.

Some achievements on our technology journey

A. 1st to bring 48MP Quad camera smartphone in India

B. World’s 1st Quad camera smartphone under 10k 1st in India

C. Powerful Qualcomm chipset 1st time ever launching in India

All on 20th Aug #ProudIndian#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/r9xDQt7PwM — Madhav ‘5’Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 15, 2019

Additionally, Realme 5 Pro will support VOOC flash charge 3.0 technology, which is said to charge the phone to 55 per cent in 30 minutes. It will likely come bundled with a 20W charger in the box.

As of now, Flipkart has a dedicated microsite for the Realme 5 which reveals the quad-camera setup as a combination of a primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and big 1.25-micron pixel size, an ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a super macro lens, and a portrait lens. The page also reveals a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon processor.