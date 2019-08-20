Realme 5 Pro first impressions: Impressive quad-camera for the price

Realme is a brand than has grown quite fast by showing consumers that good specifications at reasonable prices isn’t a game that’s limited to just one player. This has been the company’s USP since its launch of the Realme 1 back in 2018. Since then the company has released a slew of new smartphones, with improved quality and specifications every time. The company has now launched a new mid-range flagship smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed the Realme 5 Pro.

With the new Realme 5 Pro, the company provides its customers with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and a quad-camera setup which are unique in this price range. But does these features warrant you getting the new Realme 5 Pro? After a couple of days of testing, here’s what we think about the new Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5 Pro has been made available in three RAM/internal storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. It will be made available on Flipkart and the company’s own website starting September 4 in Crystal Green and Crystal Blue colour options.

Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch teardrop notch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,035mAh battery with the company’s own VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and PDAF paired with an 8MP 119-degree wide-angle sensor with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. Coming to the front camera, it comes with a 16MP sensor fit inside of a teardrop notch and has an aperture of f/2.0.

Realme 5 Pro first impressions: Design and Build

The first noticeable design element of the Realme 5 Pro is its new diamond design back panel. This time the company has gone all out and put a very in your face diamond design, which at the same time looks odd and intriguing.

However, I really don’t appreciate with the company still sticking with a plastic build, which it tries to pass off as a glass and metal build.

The Realme 5 Pro has a bit of heft to it, which for some might be a deal-breaker, but for me, it provides me with a bit more confidence regarding the device’s build quality. The device doesn’t have a lot of flex to it and doesn’t make any sort of creaking noises if pressure is exerted on it.

A feature that I liked about the device is its capacitive fingerprint sensor located on the back. It works quite fast and accurately. Considering that in-display fingerprint scanners are a relatively new technology, they will still take time to develop and gain their full potential. Due to which I find capacitive fingerprint sensors better and faster.

Apart from the fingerprint sensor the back also features a quad-camera setup in a vertical orientation. The camera module is placed on the top right corner, just like a few other smartphones already available in the market like the Honor 20.

On the front, the device we get to see a 6.3-inch full HD+ display along with a waterdrop design notch that sports the 16MP front camera and the earpiece. The power button is located on the right edge of the device. The left edge consists of the volume rockers along with the dual SIM card/microSD card tray.

The bottom edge is where you get to see a bit of interesting stuff like the 3.5mm headphone jack, which most manufacturers these days seem hell bent on removing, the primary microphone, a speaker module and a Type-C USB port, which is a nice addition to see. Lastly, the top edge packs the secondary microphone for noise cancellation.

Overall, I feel that Realme 5 Pro sports a good design and has quite a solid build.

Realme 5 Pro first impressions: Display

Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. During the initial few days that I spent with the device, I found it to be vibrant and sharp. It has good viewing angles and is easily legible under direct sunlight.

The company has once again provided the consumers with a teardrop display, instead of using a pop-up camera like the Realme X and providing them with a full-screen display. For what it is, the bezels are quite thin with a small chin on the bottom.

Realme 5 Pro first impressions: Cameras

Realme 2 Pro was the company’s first smartphone, whose sample images I liked quite a lot and since then the company seems to keep on advancing the camera technology with each iteration of its Pro lineup of smartphones.

Realme 5 Pro is the company’s first smartphone to feature a quad-camera module on the back with a 48MP primary sensor. In well-lit conditions, the camera surprised me, with the shots taken having a good amount of detail in them. The images also came out colour accurate. Edge detection was quite good, as the device was able to capture the subject properly not blurring out the edges.

In low light, the cameras do struggle a bit, but the images they take pull through and had a minimal amount of grain in them. I was pretty impressed by the low-light performance of the camera and feel this is quite a good proposition for consumers.

Another good point about the camera is that the shutter and focus are extremely fast. Both of these helped me in capturing good shots even when I was in a rush.

The only point that bothered me about this camera was that even though it has a 48MP sensor, the images taken with it when zoomed in show a bit of pixelation and patchiness.

As far as the front camera is concerned, I would say that the device is able to capture decent photos which can be used online on social media platforms. However, don’t expect the device to take great images.

During the testing period, the images I took with its front camera weren’t impressive. The images looked a bit overexposed, especially the skin of the subject. Edge detection was a hit or a miss, sometimes it would be able to grab the edges perfectly, other times it did not perform as well.

Overall, the back camera is quite impressive and I was a bit surprised with how well it works. I was not so impressed with the performance of the front camera, however, I will not give you my final decision as of now, as I would like to test out the cameras a bit more.

Realme 5 Pro first impressions: Software and UI

I have never been a fan of custom skins apart for some like OxygenOS and OneUI. One of the elements that make me hate most custom skins is the absence of an app drawer, which has been a problem in most smartphones made by Chinese manufacturers. Oppo’s ColorOS skin was an example of this. But I have seen the company come a long way in improving its skin.

As I could see in the Realme 5 Pro, ColorOS 6 brings a lot of improvements like the addition of an app drawer and the swipe down gesture to bring out quick settings. However, there are a few things that make me still try to avoid using ColorOS, one of which is the number of bloatware apps that the company has added, thankfully most of these can be deleted.

Realme 5 Pro first impressions: Early Verdict

Realme 5 Pro is quite a nice smartphone with good features at a reasonable price. The design, display, camera and a few other things make me want to recommend this smartphone. However, considering that this is not that much of a huge upgrade over the Realme 3 Pro, it is a bit hard to do that at this point for those users.

As of now, I want to check out how the device performs in high-stress situations, which I will do during my review process in the upcoming days. So would not like to draw any conclusions at this moment and would recommend that you wait a bit for our detailed review to finally decide on the fact if this is the smartphone you want to purchase.