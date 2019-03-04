Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7: Comparison of specifications, features and price

Realme has launched the Realme 3 in India for a starting price of Rs 8,999. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor and sports a 4,230mAh battery. The first sale of the device will take place on March 12 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Realme will compete against Redmi Note 7 in the budget segment which was launched a few days ago.

Redmi Note 7 was launched alongside Redmi Note 7 Pro, but Realme has announced that the Pro variant of Realme 3 will only be coming in the month of April. Until then, Realme 3 will compete with Redmi Note 7. So here is a specification and price comparison of the two devices based on what we know so far.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7: Prices, India availability

Realme 3 is priced Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As already mentioned, the device will be available on Flipkart on March 12.

Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RA/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant respectively. The device will go on sale in India on March 6, 2019, via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7: Display and design

Realme 3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with dewdrop notch, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ dewdrop notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Realme 3 sports a gradient unibody back, while Redmi Note 7 has a glass body and metal frame which looks more premium. However both phone will need covers to keep them clean.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7: Processor and software

Realme 3 is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 processor with multi-core APU, clocked up to 2.1 GHz. Redmi Note 7 is powered by 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

Realme 3 runs ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie and the Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro: Cameras

Realme 3 has a rear dual camera setup of 13MP+2MP with f/1.8 aperture, whereas Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP+2MP dual camera setup with f/2.2 aperture. For the front camera, Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7 both sports a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture with facial unlock feature.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7: Battery and other features

Realme 3 sports a 4,230mAh battery and the Redmi Note 7 sports a 4,000mAh battery. While Redmi Note 7 offers Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging via Type-C USB, Realme 3 lacks both these features. Realme 3 sports a dedicated MicroSD slot for extra storage. Redmi Note 7 has a hybrid slot for MicroSD card.