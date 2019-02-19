Realme 3 teaser video leaked, may launch in first quarter of 2019

Last month, indianexpress.com reported that Realme was working on a new smartphone which will be launched as Realme 3 in the first quarter of 2019. Now, a leaked video first accessed by BGR India reveals that the Realme 3 will launch in India soon.

The leaked video is a preview of the original Realme 3 teaser which shows Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme dancing with performers in full hip hop style. The teaser might be inspired from the hip hop scene from Ranbir Singh starrer Gully Boy.

While not much has been revealed in the leaked video, the name Realme 3 is clearly audible. Back in January indianexpress.com had quoted Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth as saying that Realme 3 phone would be announced at some point in the first-quarter of 2019. But the CEO had not revealed any other information about the phone’s price and specifications, or how the company would try and differentiate the experience from the original Realme 2.

Sheth also made it clear that Realme does not see any value in launching smartphones with a “punch-hole” screen or triple cameras.

As of now, Realme has five phones under its belt– Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1. As the name suggests, Realme 3 will be a successor of Realme 1 and Realme 2, which were launched last year. Realme 3 is expected to bring in better specifications and features in contrast to Realme 2.

Realme 2 came with a diamond-cutting design at the back and a 6.2-inch notched display at the front with 1520 X 720 resolution, 88.8 per cent screen to body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clubbed with 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB internal storage.

Realme sports 13MP + 2MP dual camera at the back and an 8 MP selfie camera at the front. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Realme 2 is backed by a 4230 mAh battery.