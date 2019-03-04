Realme 3 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, specifications and more

Realme 3, the newcomer’s latest smartphone will launch in India today. The Oppo spin-off is holding an event in New Delhi today, where it will officially launch the Realme 3. Previously Realme has launched the Realme One, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 along with Realme C series. The new Realme 3 will compete against Xiaomi’s just launched Redmi Note 7.

Advertising

There’s no confirmation on whether Realme 3 Pro will also be revealed at the event. If it were to launch, then the Realme 3 Pro will compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Here is how you catch the live launch of Realme 3 in India.

Watch: Realme 2 first look

Realme 3 launch: How to watch livestream, India timings

The Realme 3 launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 pm IST. Realme is expected to livestream the launch event through its official Twitter and Facebook handles. The Realme website will also have a livestream for the launch event.

Realme 3 launch: Specifications, expected price

To recall, Realme launched the Realme 2 in August last year, and the Pro variant followed a month later. The company currently has five smartphones under its belt including Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1.

Realme 3 is expected to sport dual camera setup on the back, a fingerprint scanner at the back, and a waterdrop style notched display. It has also been reported that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with a Mali G72 GPU and will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Other than the Realme 3, the company’s teaser also hints at Realme 3 Pro. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth also quoted the tweet stating “What’s 7 doing in 3?”, which looks like a direct dig at Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, which were recently launched in India.

Advertising

The video teaser by Realme shows the number 3 written in the form of a lightning bolt, with a line on top stating ‘Be Proactive’, emphasising the word ‘pro’. This hints at the launch of Realme 3 Pro alongside the Realme 3, though this has not yet been confirmed by the company/ Expect the Realme 3 to be an enhanced version of Realme 3, which could be priced under Rs 10,000.