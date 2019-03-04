Realme 3 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, specifications and more

Toggle Menu Sections
Realme 3 launch in India, price, expected specifications; Realme could launch the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro in India today, which will take on the Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro respectively.

Realme 3 smartphone is expected to launch in India today, with the company likely to offer an affordable device that competes against Redmi Note 7.

Realme 3, the newcomer’s latest smartphone will launch in India today.  The Oppo spin-off is holding an event in New Delhi today, where it will officially launch the Realme 3. Previously Realme has launched the Realme One, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1  along with Realme C series. The new Realme 3 will compete against Xiaomi’s just launched Redmi Note 7.

There’s no confirmation on whether Realme 3 Pro will also be revealed at the event. If it were to launch, then the Realme 3 Pro will compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Here is how you catch the live launch of Realme 3 in India.

Realme 3 launch: How to watch livestream, India timings

The Realme 3 launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 pm IST. Realme is expected to livestream the launch event through its official Twitter and Facebook handles. The Realme website will also have a livestream for the launch event.

Realme 3 launch: Specifications, expected price

To recall, Realme launched the Realme 2 in August last year, and the Pro variant followed a month later. The company currently has five smartphones under its belt including Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1.

Realme 3 is expected to sport dual camera setup on the back, a fingerprint scanner at the back, and a waterdrop style notched display. It has also been reported that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with a Mali G72 GPU and will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Other than the Realme 3, the company’s teaser also hints at Realme 3 Pro. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth also quoted the tweet stating “What’s 7 doing in 3?”, which looks like a direct dig at Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, which were recently launched in India.

The video teaser by Realme shows the number 3 written in the form of a lightning bolt, with a line on top stating ‘Be Proactive’, emphasising the word ‘pro’. This hints at the launch of Realme 3 Pro alongside the Realme 3, though this has not yet been confirmed by the company/ Expect the Realme 3 to be an enhanced version of Realme 3, which could be priced under Rs 10,000.

