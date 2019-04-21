Realme 3 Pro will have Ultra HD mode to produce 64MP shots, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme will be launching the Realme 3 Pro on April 22 at the Delhi University campus. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been sharing teasers for the upcoming phone on Twitter, with the latest being the capability of Realme 3 Pro to take 64MP shots.

Advertising

Sheth says that he tried using Ultra HD mode on Realme 3 Pro which produced amazing shots. He used the hashtags #64MP and #SpeedAwakens in the tweet. He also said that he will be showing the samples at the launch event.

Sheth did not reveal how the phone will be able to take 64MP shots but we can safely assume that it will be the work of camera software. The Ultra HD mode on Realme 3 Pro might work the same way Nightscape mode on Realme 3 works, that is, by forming an image using data from multiple pictures.

In the past, Madhav Sheth has shared camera samples of the Realme 3 Pro showing HDR capabilities of the phone and night time photography with possible nightscape mode. Sheth has also revealed that the Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in its segment to come with support for the popular battle royale game, Fortnite.

Advertising

The teasers shared by Sheth and Realme suggest that the phone will have Super Slo-mo feature along with speed shot (might be the burst mode). According to an earlier report by Indiashopps, Realme 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

Also read | Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22, hints at support for Fortnite

The report also mentions the presence of Sony IMX519 camera sensor at the back of the phone which has been used in the OnePlus 6T. The device is also said to support Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging. As per Madhav Sheth, the phone can give 5 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charge.