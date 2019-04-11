Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22, hints at support for Fortnite

Realme will be launching its flagship smartphone, dubbed Realme 3 Pro on April 22. The company has sent out media invites for the same with the launch event being held in New Delhi. To recall, the company shared a teaser for the smartphone during its Realme 3 launch last month, stating that the device will compete against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth recently tweeted that the Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in its segment to come with support for the popular battle royale game, Fortnite. He also took a dig at the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the tweet, by saying that some other Pro devices in the market cannot handle the game, also a hidden box of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is visible in the image that is attached with the tweet.

In the image, we can also see the box of Realme 3 Pro lying in the background, with the device playing Fortnite. The user has the notch area hidden, so we can’t state if the device will have a notched display. However, it is expected to have a waterdrop style notch on the top like its predecessor.

According to an earlier report by Indiashopps, Realme 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device will come in three RAM/internal storage configurations 4GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage.

How about playing #Fortnite on #realme3Pro? I believe #realme3Pro will be the 1st in its segment that can directly support it. Tried to play this game on some latest “Pro” devices but none of them could manage. When it comes to speed, chipset matters.

RT to win 1 Rm3pro. pic.twitter.com/j5SKOrXA2g — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 10, 2019

It further states that the device will be using the Sony IMX519 camera sensor as primary on Realme 3 Pro. To recall, it is the same sensor that the OnePlus 6T uses.

The device is also being said to support Oppo’s proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging standard. This might be true as the media invite the company has sent also has VOOC written on it. VOOC 3.0 according to Oppo is 23.8 per cent faster compared to VOOC 2.0.