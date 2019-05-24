Realme 3 Pro to be available offline from May 28, pre-booking starts tomorrow

Realme 3 Pro will be available in offline markets starting from May 28, 2019. The phone can be pre-booked from May 25 to May 27, 2019, and it will be available in 8,000 stores across India. Realme 3 Pro has a starting price of Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model will cost Rs 16,999. Realme 3 Pro can be bought in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options.

Advertising

As part of an introductory offer, people who pre-book Realme 3 Pro can avail extra one-year extended warranty. The phone can be booked at the nearest Realme partner store or through an exclusive kiosk at the Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar from May 25 to May 27.

Realme, which is almost a year old in India, managed to grab six per cent market share in Q1 2019 with 6.6 million smartphone shipments, according to data from International Data Corporation (IDC) and is among the top five smartphone vendors. Budget smartphone segment is where the company has been aggressively pushing its smartphones and competes with Xiaomi. The offline strategy is a part of the company’s expansion in India.

Realme 3 Pro is the company’s latest flagship phone that was launched in India in April this year. Among its highlight features are Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 20W fast charging, and 16MP+5MP dual cameras at the back. The phone has a plastic back design with arc-shaped light effect 3D pattern, which stands out the most. The battery is 4045mAh. Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a 25MP front camera.

Read more: Realme 3 Pro review: Impressive performance, good camera

We observed on our review that the rear camera setup takes great pictures in bright outdoors with close to natural colours. We were impressed with the speakers as the sound is clear, loud and audible even outdoors. The battery is another plus that lasted for two days with moderate usage during our review period.