Realme 3 Pro to feature Snapdragon 710 processor, launch expected in third week of April: Report

At the launch event of Realme 3 in March, the company announced that Realme 3 Pro will be launched in April this year. While Realme did not reveal any details about the upcoming device, a report by Indiashopps.com has leaked the specifications and launch timing of the Realme 3 Pro.

Advertising

The report claims that Realme 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The octa-core processor has been built on the 10nm process and uses Kyro 360 cores with 2+6 configuration, which is expected to increase the battery performance of the smartphone.

Watch: Realme 3 review

The report also mentions VOOC 3.0 fast charging capability in Realme 3 Pro, which is expected to charge the device beyond 75 per cent in 25 minutes.

In terms of camera, the report claims that Realme 3 Pro will sport a Sony IMX519 camera sensor that is being used in the OnePlus 6T. It further claims that the device will be available in three storage variants — 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage — and three unspecified colour options.

Advertising

The report mentions that the Realme 3 Pro will be launched in the third week of April.

Also read | Realme 3 review: Big on specifications, is it able to deliver on performance?

To recall, Realme pitted the upcoming Realme 3 Pro against the Redmi Note 7 Pro. So, the upcoming device might be priced equal or lower than the Redmi Note 7 Pro price. With the tagline, “speed awakens”, it was speculated that Realme 3 Pro will have a better processor than the Realme 3 and fast charging capability (absent in Realme 3). The leaked specifications fall in line with the earlier speculations.