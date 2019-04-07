Toggle Menu Sections
Realme 3 Pro to feature Snapdragon 710 processor, launch expected in third week of April: Report

Realme 3 Pro is tipped to sport OnePlus 6T like camera and Snapdragon 710 processor along with VOOC 3.0 fast charging capability. The report mentions that the device will be launched in the third week of April.

Realme 3 Pro has been tipped to launch in the third week of April (Representational image of Realme 3)

At the launch event of Realme 3 in March, the company announced that Realme 3 Pro will be launched in April this year. While Realme did not reveal any details about the upcoming device, a report by Indiashopps.com has leaked the specifications and launch timing of the Realme 3 Pro.

The report claims that Realme 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The octa-core processor has been built on the 10nm process and uses Kyro 360 cores with 2+6 configuration, which is expected to increase the battery performance of the smartphone.

The report also mentions VOOC 3.0 fast charging capability in Realme 3 Pro, which is expected to charge the device beyond 75 per cent in 25 minutes.

In terms of camera, the report claims that Realme 3 Pro will sport a Sony IMX519 camera sensor that is being used in the OnePlus 6T. It further claims that the device will be available in three storage variants — 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage — and three unspecified colour options.

Realme has put Realme 3 Pro against Redmi Note 7 Pro (Image source: Realme)

The report mentions that the Realme 3 Pro will be launched in the third week of April.

Also read | Realme 3 review: Big on specifications, is it able to deliver on performance?

To recall, Realme pitted the upcoming Realme 3 Pro against the Redmi Note 7 Pro. So, the upcoming device might be priced equal or lower than the Redmi Note 7 Pro price. With the tagline, “speed awakens”, it was speculated that Realme 3 Pro will have a better processor than the Realme 3 and fast charging capability (absent in Realme 3). The leaked specifications fall in line with the earlier speculations.

