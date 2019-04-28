Realme 3 Pro first sale tomorrow: Price, launch offers, specifications

Realme 3 Pro, the latest smartphone from Realme, will go on sale for the first time tomorrow at 12 noon. The phone was launched at an event in New Delhi on Thursday in two variants– 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage. However, the company has lined up another variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, to go on sale on April 29.

The price of the Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and it packs specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 20W fast charging, and 16MP+5MP dual rear camera. The phone will be sold in two colour options tomorrow — Carbon Grey, and Nitro Blue — at Flipkart and Realme India website.

Watch | Realme 3 Pro review

Realme 3 Pro price and launch offer

Realme 3 Pro is priced Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB/128GB variant. The launch offer on Flipkart includes flat Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The discount is also available on EMI transactions. Realme 3 Pro will also be sold at no-cost EMI option.

People buying the phone from Realme India website will receive Jio benefits worth Rs 5,300 in the form of vouchers. Payments made through Mobikwik wallet will also receive SuperCash worth Rs 1,500.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the screen and a glossy plastic back with light effect patterns. Realme 3 Pro is powered by a 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup carrying a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera on the phone is a 25MP (f/2.0) shooter with AI beauty features. The phone hosts a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge via micro USB. Realme 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. It retains the 3.5mm audio jack and the fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back.

Realme 3 Pro has included features like Nightscape mode for night time photography, Chroma Boost mode for saturated and vibrant images, Ultra HD mode for 64MP shots, Super slo-mo video recording at 960fps, and Hyper Boost 2.0 for gaming.