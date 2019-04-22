Realme 3 Pro with Snapdragon 710 processor launched along with Realme C2

Realme 3 Pro Price, Specifications: Realme has launched the Realme 3 Pro and its budget friendly Realme C2 at an event in New Delhi. The price of the phone starts at Rs 13,999, while the Realme C2 will start at Rs 5,999. The Pro variant packs features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 20W fast charging, and 16MP+5MP dual rear camera. The first sale of the phone will commence on April 29, 2019.

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 price in India, sale date, launch offers

The price of the Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs Rs 16,999. The price is the same as the Redmi Note 7 Pro, against which Realme is pitching its phone. The Realme 3 Pro is a Flipkart exclusive and it will go on sale on April 29 at 12 noon. It will also be sold via the Realme website.

The company will also host a special pop-up event at Pacific Mall in Rajouri Garden at 4.30 pm to let users experience the Realme 3 Pro before the phone officially goes on sale. Realme 3 Pro will come with Rs 1000 discount for HDFC Bank card holders, and with Rs 5,300 Jio benefits.

Realme C2 will start at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB version, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option will cost Rs 7,999. The Realme C2 will go on sale on May 15 at 12 noon on Flipkart, realme.com.

Realme 3 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 3 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS display with a water drop notch on top, 2340×1080 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes in three colours– Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple. The phone has a glossy plastic back with light effect patterns.

The phone is powered by 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The Realme 3 Pro features a dual rear camera setup of 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera on the phone is a 25MP (f/2.0) with AI beauty feature.

The rear camera is capable of producing 64MP shots. The Ultra HD mode on the Realme 3 Pro synthesises multiple 16MP (4608 X 3456 pixels) shots to form a single 64MP shot (9216 X 6912 pixels) which promises more details. The camera also has a Nightscape mode for low light photography, Chroma Boost mode and 960fps Super Slo-mo feature.

The Realme 3 Pro hosts a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge via micro USB. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and retains the 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs on COlorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme C2 specifications

Realme C2 as a diamond-cut design like previous Realme phones, though the company claims this phone will remain smudge-free. The Realme C2 has a 6.1-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor, which is an octa-core one clocked at 2.0 Ghz. Realme C2 has a 13MP+2MP camera, 5MP front camera and colorOS 6.0. The phone has a 4000 mah battery, and comes in two RAM and storage variants: 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage.