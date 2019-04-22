Toggle Menu Sections
Realme 3 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: To come with Snapdragon 710 processorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/realme-3-pro-price-specifications-india-launch-live-updates-5687973/

Realme 3 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: To come with Snapdragon 710 processor

Realme 3 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Realme 3 Pro launches in India today. The launch starts at 12:30 pm.

realme 3 pro, realme 3 pro price in india, realme 3 pro price, realme 3 pro india launch, realme 3 pro specifications, realme 3 pro features, realme 3 pro specs, realme 3 pro price and specifications, oppo realme 3 pro, oppo realme 3 pro price in india, realme 3 pro india launch live, realme 3 pro launch live, realme 3 pro launch in india, realme 3 pro india price, realme 3 pro phone launch, oppo realme 3 pro specifications, realme 3 pro pro, realme 3 pro launch live streaming
Realme 3 Pro launch LIVE updates: Realme 3 Pro launch event starts at 12:30 pm.

Realme 3 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 3 Pro in India today. The launch event starts at 12:30 pm. As per a leak, the phone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU along with a Sony IMX519 camera sensor that is being used in the OnePlus 6T.

As per the teasers shared by Realme India, we know that the phone will feature a big battery with fast charging. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been sharing teasers for the camera capabilities of the Realme 3 Pro which include an Ultra HD mode for 64MP shots, Nightscape mode and Chroma Boost mode. It also looks like the phone will support Fortnite on mobile.

Live Blog

Realme 3 Pro launch LIVE updates:

Realme 3 Pro will officially launch today in India today. The phone was first announced at the Realme 3 launch last month, and the company has been sharing teasers for its specifications and features like the Ultra HD mode for 64MP shots, Nightscape mode, Super slo-mo feature, big battery and fast charging feature.

The phone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor along with Sony IMX519 camera sensor at the back of the phone. The Realme 3 Pro is also said to support Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Realme 3 Pro to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs
2 Huawei P30 Pro is more durable, stronger than the P20 Pro: JerryRigEverything
3 Moto Z4 may have leaked and could come with a Snapdragon 675 processor