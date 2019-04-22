Realme 3 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: To come with Snapdragon 710 processor

Realme 3 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 3 Pro in India today. The launch event starts at 12:30 pm. As per a leak, the phone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU along with a Sony IMX519 camera sensor that is being used in the OnePlus 6T.

As per the teasers shared by Realme India, we know that the phone will feature a big battery with fast charging. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been sharing teasers for the camera capabilities of the Realme 3 Pro which include an Ultra HD mode for 64MP shots, Nightscape mode and Chroma Boost mode. It also looks like the phone will support Fortnite on mobile.