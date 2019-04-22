Realme 3 Pro to launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

Realme 3 Pro will officially launch today in India. The phone was first announced at the Realme 3 launch last month, and the company has been sharing teasers for its specifications and features like the Ultra HD mode for 64MP shots, Nightscape mode, Super slo-mo feature, fast charging, big battery etc.

Realme has put its flagship device Realme 3 Pro against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. The price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. If Realme is planning to compete with the 48MP camera phone from Redmi, the Realme 3 Pro will likely cost around the same price bracket. The phone will be a Flipkart exclusive device.

Realme 3 Pro launch: How to watch livestream

Realme notified that the launch event for the Realme 3 Pro will be live-streamed on the company’s website realme.com/in at 12:30 pm. The official social media channels of Realme will also livestream the launch today at the same time.

You can visit the Facebook or YouTube account of Realme at 12:30 noon to watch the launch live. Alternatively, you can visit the Indianexpress.com to catch the live updates of the event.

Realme 3 Pro expected specifications

According to an earlier leak, the Realme 3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The octa-core processor has been built on the 10nm process and uses Kyro 360 cores with 2+6 configuration, which is expected to increase the battery performance of the device.

The report also mentions the presence of Sony IMX519 camera sensor at the back of the phone. The sensor has been used in the OnePlus 6T. The Realme 3 Pro is also said to support Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

As pointed out Realme has been teasing features like a Nightscape mode on the Realme 3 Pro, a 64MP Ultra HD mode, along with a big battery. The Realme 3 Pro will likely come with a notched display on the front as well. The battery is expected to be 4000 mAh or more.