Realme 3 Pro to launch in April, will compete against Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme announced the launch date of Realme 3 Pro at the launch event of Realme 3 in New Delhi. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the phone will be launched in April this year. While no details of the upcoming device were shared, one thing was made clear that Realme 3 Pro will compete against the newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Presumably, the phone will be an upgrade to the Realme 3 and may sport a better processor as the teaser “speed awakens” suggests. Since Realme is putting its upcoming device against Redmi Note 7 Pro, which comes with 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, Realme 3 Pro might have a better camera as well.

Whether Realme 3 Pro will have a 48MP camera sensor or not, is unclear at the moment. At the start of the year 2019, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth told Indianexpress.com that the company is working on a 48MP camera, though he did not reveal which device this could be on.

Later on, he refuted this adding that the company has no plans to launch a smartphone with “such high megapixel-count camera sensor anytime soon”.

Given the fact, Realme compared the 13MP+2MP camera of the Realme 3 with the 48MP camera of Redmi Note 7 China variant at the launch event, it is also possible that Realme 3 Pro will take a different route from the 48MP sensor.

Realme 3 price and specifications

To recall, Realme 3 was launched for Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, for the first 1 million customers. It will go on sale on March 12 on Flipkart.com.

Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch on top, 1520×720 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 GPU.

On the rear, Realme 3 sports a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and another camera with a 2MP camera for depth sensing. The front camera of the device is a 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It sports a 4,230mAh battery and runs on ColorsOS based on Android 9 Pie.