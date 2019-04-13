Realme 3 Pro Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 710 processor, Android 9.0 Pie

Realme has announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone Realme 3 Pro in India on April 22. Ahead of its official debut, the phone has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench as well as Bluetooth SIG website. The listings reveal key specifications of the device.

Advertising

According to the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It will run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

The Bluetooth SIG listing suggests the phone will sport a 6.3-inch full HD display. The device will run Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. It will come with a 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a fingerprint sensor. Realme 3 Pro will be backed by a 3,960mAh non-removable battery.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently tweeted out that Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in its segment to support the popular mobile game Fortnite.

Advertising

Also Read: Realme CEO shares photos taken by Realme 3 Pro weeks ahead of launch

To recall, the company shared a teaser for the smartphone during its Realme 3 launch last month, stating that the device will compete against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro.

According to an earlier report by Indiashopps, Realme 3 Pro will come in three RAM/internal storage configurations – 4GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. The Sony IMX519 camera sensor, which we saw on OnePlus 6T, will be used as the primary sensor on Realme 3 Pro.