Realme 3 Pro could launch alongside Realme 3 on March 4, hints company

Realme has tweeted a new video teaser, via their official Twitter account. The teaser hints that the company will be launching the Realme 3 Pro smartphone alongside Realme 3 on March 4.

In the video teaser the company tweeted, we can see the number 3 written in the form of a lightning bolt, with a line on top stating ‘Be Proactive’, with an emphasis on the ‘pro’.

Realme has released a new teaser on Twitter for its upcoming launch on March 4, hinting that it might launch a Pro variant of the device at the event also. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth also quote tweeted the tweet stating “What’s 7 doing in 3?,” which might be seen as a direct dig at Xiaomi releasing the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.

In the video teaser the company tweeted, we can see the number 3 written in the form of a lightning bolt, with a line on top stating ‘Be Proactive’, with an emphasis on the ‘pro’. This is only a hint that the company might release, the Realme 3 Pro alongside the Realme 3, we will have to wait and see, what the company launches at the event.

To recall, Realme launched the Realme 2 back in August last year, whereas, it launched the Realme 2 Pro a month later.

The company currently sells five smartphones in the country including Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1.

Realme 3 is expected to sport a waterdrop style notched display, a dual camera setup on the back, a fingerprint scanner and a diamond cut design.

It is also been reported that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with a Mali G72 GPU and will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top.

