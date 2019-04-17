Realme 3 Pro blind pre-orders start from April 19, special sale on April 29

Realme 3 Pro India launch is scheduled for April 22 and the phone is expected to go on sale soon after its official debut. Ahead of the launch, Realme has announced its “Blind Order” sale, which will give early access to the device to users who pre-order it even before launch.

The registration for Realme’s “Blind Order” sale will take place on April 19, while the special sale will take place on April 29. The registration for the pre-orders will go live on realme.com April 19 starting from 12 am.

The first 5,000 people who register for the blind pre-orders will get an R-pass, which is a unique code that will guarantee them the purchase of Realme 3 Pro on April 29.

Users will need to visit the Realme website on April 19, login using Realme ID and register for the blind order by clicking the “Order Now” button. Upon successful registration, users will receive the R-pass which they can utilise at the blind sale on April 29 on Realme’s website from 12 noon. The registrations for the blind pre-orders are free of cost.

Realme 3 Pro leaked specifications and features

As per the teasers Realme shared on Twitter, the Realme 3 Pro will have fast charging capability that can give 5 hours of talk time with 10 min of charge.

The phone will have Radiant Blue and Dynamic Black colour options as seen on Realme 3. In the camera department, the Realme 3 Pro will have Super Slo-mo feature along with possible Nightscape mode.

According to a leak, the phone is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, VOOC 3.0 fast charging capability, and a Sony IMX519 camera that is being used in the OnePlus 6T.