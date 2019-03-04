Realme 3 price, specifications India launch LIVE updates: Will Realme 3 Pro be announced alongside Realme 3?

Realme 3 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme 3, the latest smartphone from Realme will launch in India today. The company is hosting the launch event in New Delhi at 12:30 pm where it will officially announce the Realme 3. Previously the company has launched the Realme One, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme C1 smartphone in India. The new Realme 3 will compete against Xiaomi’s just launched Redmi Note 7 and Samsung’s M-series smartphones.

Realme has also shared a teaser where one can see 3 written in lightning bolt style and “Be proactive” written on top with an emphasis on “pro” that hints at Realme 3 Pro being launched at the event. If it were to launch, then the Realme 3 Pro will compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro.