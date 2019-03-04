Realme 3 price, specifications India launch LIVE updates: Will Realme 3 Pro be announced alongside Realme 3?https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/realme-3-price-specifications-india-launch-live-updates-5609821/
Realme 3 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme 3, the latest smartphone from Realme will launch in India today. The company is hosting the launch event in New Delhi at 12:30 pm where it will officially announce the Realme 3. Previously the company has launched the Realme One, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme C1 smartphone in India. The new Realme 3 will compete against Xiaomi’s just launched Redmi Note 7 and Samsung’s M-series smartphones.
Realme has also shared a teaser where one can see 3 written in lightning bolt style and “Be proactive” written on top with an emphasis on “pro” that hints at Realme 3 Pro being launched at the event. If it were to launch, then the Realme 3 Pro will compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
Realme 3 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Catch live updates of the Realme 3 launch event
Realme is set to launch Realme 3 today at an event in New Delhi. The launch event is scheduled at 12:30 pm and the company is expected to livestream the launch event through its official Twitter and Facebook handles and Realme website. Users can also catch live updates of the launch event right here at the Indianexpress.com website.
Realme 3 is expected to sport dual camera setup on the back, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a waterdrop style notched display. The device is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with a Mali G72 GPU. It will likely run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top.