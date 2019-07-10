Toggle Menu Sections
Realme 3 Lite version to be called Realme 3i, could launch alongside Realme X on July 15

Flipkart has dedicated a microsite to the Realme 3i, confirming its name and imminent launch in India. The phone features a similar front design as the Realme 3.

Realme 3i confirmed to launch in India as Flipkart makes a microsite for the phone. (Image source: Flipkart)

Flipkart confirmed the name and upcoming arrival of the rumoured lite edition of the Realme 3 smartphone. The e-commerce platform made a microsite dedicated to the Realme 3i with tags like Real Champion.

It was reported earlier that Realme will be launching a trimmed down version of the Realme 3 at the Realme X launch event on July 15, 2019. A few days ago, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that the company will be launching more than one product at the launch event of Realme X in New Delhi.

He asked users on Twitter to guess how many products they are launching on Monday. Taking this tweet and Flipkart’s microsite into consideration, we can speculate that the Realme 3i will be launched on July 15 alongside Realme X.

A well-known tipster, Ishan Agarwal, tweeted on Saturday that Realme will be launching a lite version of the Realme 3 smartphone while confirming the device will indeed be a trimmed down version of the Realme 3. He also said that Realme will launch the new device alongside the Snapdragon 710 powered Realme X.

Flipkart highlights various aspects of the phone including its design, big battery, display, and camera. The microsite also reveals the front panel design of the phone, which looks exactly like the Realme 3, Realme C2, and Realme 3 Pro with a waterdrop-style notch on top carrying the selfie camera.

Realme 3i expected price

The Realme 3i is expected to be priced lower than the Realme 3 smartphone, which was launched back in March with a starting price of Rs 8,999. Since the Realme C2 starts at Rs 5,999, we can expect Realme to price the device somewhere between the two prices.

To recap, Realme 3 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 resolution, a dual rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP, and a 13MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4230 mAh battery and it runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

