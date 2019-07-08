Realme could launch a lite version of Realme 3 on July 15 alongside Realme X: Report

Realme is all set to launch its first popup selfie camera smartphone Realme X in India on July 15, 2019. The phone has already been launched in China and the company is supposed to reveal the price and availability of the device at the launch event in New Delhi. However, a new report suggests that Realme may unveil another smartphone at the same event.

Advertising

A well-known tipster, Ishan Agarwal, tweeted that Realme will be launching a lite version of the Realme 3 smartphone that was launched in March this year. Agarwal mentions that the device will be a trimmed down version of the Realme 3 and it will be launched alongside the Snapdragon 710 powered Realme X.

To recall, Realme 3 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 resolution, a dual rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP, and a 13MP AI selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 4230 mAh battery and it runs ColorOS 6.0 with Android 9 Pie.

Also read | Realme 3 review: Big on specifications, is it able to deliver on performance?

Advertising

Recently, Realme introduced the Realme X Spider-Man edition in India, which will be launched alongside the Realme X on July 15, 2019, in New Delhi. The special edition device comes with a limited edition protective case, a pre-installed ColorOS 6 Spider-Man theme, and a gift box carrying the phone, case, and charger.

Exclusive: realme will launch two phones on 15th July. First one is realme X that will launch with Snapdragon 710 in India and the second one will be a lesser-specced/lite version of the realme 3 (I don’t know the exact name yet). Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? #realmeX #realme pic.twitter.com/CYt8Q8oQ5i — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 6, 2019

Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,499 in China, which is around Rs 15,000. However, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the device will be priced around Rs 18,000 in India.

Realme X (China) specifications

Realme X in China features a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera, and a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, which also powers the Realme 3 Pro (known as Realme X Lite in China).

Also read | Realme X to launch in India on July 15, 2019: Everything you need to know

Realme X (China variant) runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with ColorOS 6 skin on top. It is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.