Realme 3 launched in India: Price in India, specifications

Realme 3 has officially launched in India, with a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version. Realme 3 succeeds the company’s previous Realme 2 smartphone; the Realme 3 Pro will, however, only launch in April 2019, according to an announcement by CEO Madhav Sheth who confirmed this during the launch event.

Advertising

Realme 3 price in India, sale date, launch offers

Realme 3 will start at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,999. Realme 3 will go on sale on March 12 on Flipkart.com. Realme has not confirmed anything about the offline availability of the new phone.

Keep in mind though that this price is only for the first 1 million users. Realme will likely increase the price after it crosses this sales number in terms of units.

Realme 3 also comes with an instant discount of Rs 500 on HDFC Bank debit, credit cards and EMI options for those who are interested. Realme has also announced benefits with Jio with up to Rs 5,300, in the form of cashback coupons and some data benefits.

Realme 3 specifications

The device has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch on top, 1520×720 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Realme 3 comes in two colours, Dynamic Dark and Radiant Blue. The phone has a glossy finish and a unibody design, there’s no diamond cut design like on previous Realme 2, Realme 1 phones.

The phone is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 GPU. Realme 3 has a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and another camera with 2MP camera for depth sensing.

Realme has also brought in Chroma Boost — for dynamic range and colours and Night Scape mode — for pictures taken in low-light shot. The phone has a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has a 4,230mAh battery with 10w cable charger in the box. Realme 3 however, uses the older micro-USB port for charging.

The phone runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It also has navigation gestures along with other Android 9 features. The company promises ColorOS 6.0 on all Realme devices in the first half of 2019.

Advertising

Realme CEO Madhav Seth announced that the company will unveil the Realme 3 Pro in the month of April. The upcoming device will compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.