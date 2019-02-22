Toggle Menu Sections
Realme 3 invite confirms India launch date as March 4https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/realme-3-invite-confirms-india-launch-date-and-time-5596508/

Realme 3 invite confirms India launch date as March 4

Realme Mobiles has sent out media invites for its Realme 3 smartphone India launch, revealing the date and the time of the event.

Realme, Realme 3, Realme 3 launch date, Realme 3 launch, Realme 3 India launch, Realme 3 specs, Realme 3 specifications, Realme 3 price, Realme 3 price in India, Realme 3 India price, Realme 3 leaks, Realme 3 leak, Realme 3 leaked image
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been teasing the upcoming smartphone on his personal Twitter account for some time now.

Realme has sent out media invites for its Realme 3 India launch event being held in New Delhi. The device will launch on March 4 at 12:30 pm local time.

The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has been sharing teasers about the upcoming smartphone on his personal Twitter account for some time now. We already know that the device will be bringing back the diamond cut design back with the Realme 3, and that the device will feature a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back.

Sheth recently also posted a tweet stating that the Realme 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which was first spotted by Droidholic. However, the tweet is no more available on his Twitter account. Some earlier reports state that the global variant of the device will be powered by the Helio P60 processor.

As of now, not much is known about the soon to launch Realme 3 smartphone, which will be a successor to the Realme 2. The company currently sells five smartphones in the country including Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1.

Also Read: Realme 3 teaser video leaked, may launch in first quarter of 2019

Last month, Madhav Sheth told indianexpress.com, that the company was looking to launch the Realme 3 smartphone in the first-quarter of 2019, which today’s invite confirms.

Advertising

In a separate leak, live images of the Realme 3 were recently posted online by TechBurner, showing the bottom half of the back of the phone. The images are quite blurry, however, they show a vertically placed Realme logo and a starry blue and black gradient finish.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India on March 5, confirms company
2 KaisOS to run on MediaTek-powered feature phones for dual 4G-SIM support
3 OnePlus 7 leaked images show up online, to have a pop-up selfie camera?