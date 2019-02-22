Realme 3 invite confirms India launch date as March 4

Realme has sent out media invites for its Realme 3 India launch event being held in New Delhi. The device will launch on March 4 at 12:30 pm local time.

The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has been sharing teasers about the upcoming smartphone on his personal Twitter account for some time now. We already know that the device will be bringing back the diamond cut design back with the Realme 3, and that the device will feature a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the back.

Sheth recently also posted a tweet stating that the Realme 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which was first spotted by Droidholic. However, the tweet is no more available on his Twitter account. Some earlier reports state that the global variant of the device will be powered by the Helio P60 processor.

As of now, not much is known about the soon to launch Realme 3 smartphone, which will be a successor to the Realme 2. The company currently sells five smartphones in the country including Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1.

Last month, Madhav Sheth told indianexpress.com, that the company was looking to launch the Realme 3 smartphone in the first-quarter of 2019, which today’s invite confirms.

In a separate leak, live images of the Realme 3 were recently posted online by TechBurner, showing the bottom half of the back of the phone. The images are quite blurry, however, they show a vertically placed Realme logo and a starry blue and black gradient finish.