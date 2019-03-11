Realme 3 goes live for sale tomorrow at 12 noon: Price, specifications and features

Realme recently launched the successor to Realme 2– the Realme 3 in India for a starting price of Rs 8,999. The MediaTek Helio P70 powered device will go on sale from tomorrow at 12 noon via Flipkart and realme.com. This will be the first sale of the Realme 3.

Realme is also trying to tap the offline smartphone market in India. It has announced that Realme 3 will be available at offline stores throughout the country soon, though it did not give a confirmed date for this.

Realme 3 price and availability

Realme 3 will be available for Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. This price is effective only for the first one million users. Realme will likely increase the price after it crosses the one million sales mark.

Realme 3 comes in three colour options of which Classic Black and Dynamic Black will be available for the first sale tomorrow. There is no word on the availability of third colour option– Radiant Blue.

Offers and discounts on Realme 3

On Flipkart, both the storage variants of Realme 3 will come with Rs 500 instant discount applicable on HDFC credit and debit cards. Additionally, the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant will also receive Rs 500 instant discount on EMI through HDFC bank cards. Customers will also receive Jio benefits worth Rs 5,300 with the phone.

It must be noted that these offers will be available exclusively on Flipkart.com. Customers buying through realme.com will receive 20% supercash through MobiKwik.

Realme 3 specifications and features

Realme 3 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a water drop notch on top. The phone has a 3D unibody design and gradient colours. It is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 GPU.

Realme 3 has a 13MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture clubbed with another 2MP camera sensor for depth sensing. The device has also brought in Chroma Boost– for dynamic range and colours, and Night Scape mode– for clearer pictures in low-light conditions.

Realme 3 has a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It sports a 4,230mAh battery with 10w cable charger in the box, but there is no Type-C port or fast charging. The device uses the older micro-USB port for charging. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme CEO Madhav Seth announced that the company will unveil the Realme 3 Pro in April 2019. The upcoming device will compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.