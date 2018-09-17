Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 sale on Flipkart tomorrow: Price, specifications, offers

Realme 2 to go on sale in India tomorrow via Flipkart from 12pm. The phone has been priced at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 17, 2018 11:52:30 pm
Realme 2 to go on sale via Flipkart on September 18 from 12pm

Realme 2 will go on sale again on Flipkart on September 18 which is tomorrow. The successor to the Realme 1 arrived in the Indian market in August this year. The phone has been priced at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM. Realme 2 features diamond-cut glass back design similar to the previous iteration, but this time around Realme has put a notch on top.

Realme 2 sale in India: Timings, offers

Realme 2 sale will commence on September 18 via Flipkart from 12pm. The 3GB RAM model comes for a price of Rs 8,990, while the 4GB RAM costs Rs 10,990. As for the offers, prospective buyers can get 5 per cent on EMI transactions with HDFC credit cards. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio subscribers can grab benefits worth Rs 4,200 as cashback, alongside 120GB of free 4G data.

Realme 2 sale in India: Specifications

Realme2 features a 6.2-inches HD+ resolution notch-style display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is based on ColorOS5.2. Realme 2 offers two internal storage option- 32GB and 64GB. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, Realme 2 bears a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup. On the front, it has an 8MP front camera that comes with AI-assisted features like AI Beauty 2.0 technology, and AR stickers. The phone has a battery backup of 4230mAh. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, and dual 4G VoLTE.

