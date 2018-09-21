Realme 2 Pro with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 660 SoC spotted on Geekbench: Report

Realme 2 Pro to be priced between Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 range, says CEO (Image Source: YouTube) Realme 2 Pro to be priced between Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 range, says CEO (Image Source: YouTube)

Realme 2 Pro launch in India is around the corner. The device is all set to launch in India on September 21. Following the Realme 2 launch last month, the company put out another teaser on its social media channels, hinting at the launch of Realme 2 Pro. In fact, there was also a report last month that Realme 2 is expected to be launched in September and priced under Rs 20,000.

Now, a new device bearing the model number OPPO RMX1807 has appeared on Geekbebch. First spotted by 91Mobiles, the device in question is believed to be Realme 2 Pro. As for the Geekbench listing, the handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Realme CEO Madhav Set had recently confirmed that its upcoming device will run on Snapdragon 660 chipset.

In the recent video, Seth was seen showcasing the device and saying that it’ll come with a waterdrop notch, similar to Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro. The Geekbench listing further confirms that it’ll feature a whopping 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’ll also run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Realme 2 was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 8,990 for the base variant. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch on top and 19:9 aspect ratio. On the software front, the Realme 2 runs Android Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 on top. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 450 processor. It packs a 4,230mAh battery under the hood.

It houses 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras. Up front, there’s an 8MP sensor with AI beautification 2.0, HDR and Bokeh mode. In terms of security, it provides users with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock.

