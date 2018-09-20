Realme 2 Pro to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC; will be Flipkart exclusive

Realme 2 Pro to be priced between Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 range, says CEO (Image Source: YouTube) Realme 2 Pro to be priced between Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 range, says CEO (Image Source: YouTube)

Realme is all set to unveil its next smartphone, the Realme 2 Pro in India on September 27. While Realme 2 Pro recently appeared in a teaser video ahead of its official debut, Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme has now shed more light on the design and other details of the smartphone. In an interview with Gaurav Choudhury, Seth revealed that the new Realme 2 Pro design will be different to that of Realme 1 and Realme 2.

In the video, Seth showcasing the phone said that it will come with a waterdrop-style notch similar to what we have seen on Oppo F9 Pro or Vivo V11 Pro. He further said that the Realme 2 Pro will have a taller display and screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. The phone will feature glass finish, plain rear panel and might ditch the diamond-cut design that is prevalent on Realme 1 and Realme 2. A significant upgrade on the Realme 2 Pro will be the chipset underneath the hood compared to the previous iterations. Realme’s CEO has confirmed that new Realme 2 Pro will carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 chip, the mobile platform found on the mid-range Nokia 7 Plus, Vivo V11 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A2.

As for the pricing, Madhav said that the company plans to place the Realme 2 Pro between Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 price range. He further mentioned that the phone will feature dual rear cameras and fingerprint sensor. Realme 2 Pro will support face unlock and include AI features as well.

In the teaser video, that surfaced recently, the Realme 2 Pro was seen featuring slim bezel display and a glossy back panel. The short video of the supposed Realme 2 Pro also revealed dual rear camera setup aligned horizontally and a circular shaped fingerprint sensor at the back. The 3.5mm audio port could be seen sitting at the bottom part of the phone. Reports suggest that the Realme 2 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It’s time for you to experience #MaxPowerMaxStyle! Brace yourself for the unveiling of #Realme2Pro at 12:30pm, 27th September! Excited? Tag your friends and share your excitement. pic.twitter.com/cqiE1LGI1F — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 20, 2018

Besides confirming the chipset, Realme in a twitter post today teased that the new Realme 2 Pro would be Flipkart exclusive.

