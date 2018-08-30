Realme 2 Pro tipped to debut this September; to be priced under Rs 20,000: Report

Realme 2 Pro tipped to debut on September 28 (Image Source: Realme Twitter) Realme 2 Pro tipped to debut on September 28 (Image Source: Realme Twitter)

Realme just recently unveiled its second phone, the Realme 2 in India and the company now seems to be bracing to introduce the smartphone’s Pro version. While the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Madhav Seth at the Realme 2 launch event teased another phone to likely debut in September, he later confirmed to The Mobile Indian that the company is indeed planning to launch Realme 2 Pro.

“We are going to launch Realme 2 Pro within a month. It will be priced a bit higher than Realme 1 but less than Rs 20,000. The smartphone will come with best of the processor and best of design,” the executive quoted to the news portal. The Mobile Indian report further cited that the device will launch on September 28.

While little is known about the specifications and features of the Realme 2 Pro, a GizmoChina report suggests that the phone could likely carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and include 6GB of RAM. Further reports speculate the Pro version might borrow few aspects from the Realme 2.

The all-new Realme 2 was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 8,990 for the base variant. The phone features a 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixel resolution) HD+ display with a notch on top and 19:9 aspect ratio. On the software front, the Realme 2 runs Android Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and carries a big 4,230mAh battery. As for the camera, it sports 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup. Up front, it gets an 8MP sensor with AI beautification 2.0, HDR and Bokeh mode. Unlike the previous iteration, Realme 2 includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

