Realme 2 Pro starts receiving Android 9 Pie stable update with ColorOS 6

Realme has started the Android 9 Pie rollout of ColorOS 6 stable update for the Realme 2 Pro again after it was stopped due to bootloader issues last month. The new update brings Android 9 Pie to the last year’s Realme 2 Pro smartphone alongside a slew of new features to the device.

The new update is 2.17 GB in size and it includes Android security patch for May 2019. It brings new navigation gesture to the device, adds notification icons in the status bar, and brings app drawer to the ColorOS launcher.

The Realme 2 Pro update also adds riding mode and live wallpaper to the device along with Realme Game Centre and Realme App Market. The update also brings the Chroma Boost Mode in the camera app.

The update is rolling out gradually to the users but there is also an option to manually install it. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced on Twitter that the Realme 2 Pro Android 9 Pie update is rolling out and it can be downloaded manually. He also posted a link to the update.

The #realme2Pro android P and ColorOS 6 update is on its way to all users. For those who can’t wait and want to download it manually, here is the link.

Download Now: https://t.co/Jg6KBY3DCB — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 21, 2019

Realme 2 Pro was launched in India in September last year running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with company’s ColorOS 5.2 on top. The phone features 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 2 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup of 16MP+2MP and the front camera on the phone is a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.