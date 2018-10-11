Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 sale today: Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 first sale today exclusively on Flipkart: Price, specifications

Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 Sale: Oppo owned Realme recently launched two new smartphones in the Indian market, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1. Realme 2 Pro comes in three RAM/internal storage variants – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively. The Realme C1 is priced at Rs 6,999. Both the smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart, starting 9PM for plus members and 12AM for normal users.

Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes in three RAM/internal storage configurations – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies.

The Realme C1 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own ColorOS 5.1 skin on top and is backed by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery.

Realme C1 comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

