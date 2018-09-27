Realme 2 Pro with waterdrop notch launched in India at starting price of Rs 13,990

Realme 2 Pro with waterdrop notch design has been launched. Price in India is Rs 13,990 for the base model, and here are the details on specifications and features.

Realme 2 Pro has been launched in India, featuring a waterdrop notch design and dual rear cameras. The phone will be made available in three models; the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,990, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,990 and the top-model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 17,990. All three variants of Realme 2 Pro will be exclusive to Flipkart. Users can buy the Realme 2 Pro will start selling, starting October 11.

Realme 2 Pro is different from Realme 2 in terms of design, thanks to a waterdrop notch design and an increased screen-to-body ratio. The phone ditches the diamond cutting reflection design that we saw on Realme 1 and Realme 2. The phone sports a glass back cover encased in plastic frames. There is a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 2 Pro gets a bigger 6.3-inch FHD+ full-screen display with 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. In comparison, Realme 2 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display. The new phone sports a waterdrop-style notch that we saw on Oppo F9 Pro as well as Vivo V11 Pro. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, something which was confirmed by the company ahead of official launch. Realme 2 Pro is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP+2MP with support for Portrait photos. The back cameras are aligned horizontally. Just like its predecessor, both the front and back cameras on Realme 2 Pro offers sticker, filters and AI beauty features. The front shooter is 16MP with depth effect for selfies. Xiaomi Realme 2 Pro runs the company’s proprietary ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Realme 2 was a budget device, priced starting at Rs 8,990, while the Pro version is priced slightly higher. Realme 2 Pro gets an upgrade in terms of design as well as processor and camera. It competes with the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2, Samsung Galaxy J6+, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Redmi Note 5 Pro, etc.

