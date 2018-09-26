Realme 2 Pro launch in India tomorrow: Livestream timing, expected price, specifications

Realme 2 Pro to launch in India tomorrow at 12:30 PM: Here’s how to watch livestream, expected price of the new Realme phone and more.

Realme 2 Pro launch in India tomorrow: Realme 2 Pro will launch in India on September 27, which is tomorrow. The Relame 2 Pro launch event will be held in Noida at 12:30 PM IST. Realme 2 Pro will be an enhanced version of the Realme 2, which was launched in August. The phone will be exclusive to Flipkart, and the e-commerce site already has a teaser page live.

Realme 2 Pro launch event will be streamed live via the company’s official Facebook page. In addition, users can head to Realme mobile official Twitter handle for live updates. Here are the details on how to watch live stream of Realme 2 Pro launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.

Realme 2 Pro launch in India: How to watch live stream, timings

Realme 2 Pro will make its debut in India on September 27 at an event in Noida. The company will be hosting live stream of the launch event on their official Facebook page. The company is also expected to post live updates on its official Realme mobile Twitter handle as well. Realme 2 Pro launch event will commence at 12:30 PM IST.

Realme 2 Pro launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Realme 2 Pro will be exclusive to Flipkart, and price in India is expected to be around Rs 18,000. In addition to 8GB RAM and 128 storage variant, which has already been confirmed by the company; the phone is also expected to be available in 4GB RAM+64GB ROM option.

As per report, Realme 2 Pro will likely feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2,246 x 1,080) full screen display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will sport a waterdrop-style notch, which is also the highlight of the device. The company has already confirmed that Realme 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor and will have 8GB RAM variant.

Realme 2 Pro design was leaked in an official teaser video. The phone will ditch the diamond reflecting back design in favour of glass finish. As per report, the dual camera setup at the back will comprise of a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary camera. The front camera is speculated to be 16MP, backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The battery on the phone could be a 3,500mAh one.

