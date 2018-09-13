Realme 2 Pro India launch set for Sept 27, company sends media invite

Realme 2 Pro will launch in India on September 27. Realme 2 Pro will launch in India on September 27.

Realme 2 Pro will launch in India on September 27. The company has already sent out ‘Block your date’ media invites for the September 26 and September 27. To recall, Realme 2 Pro September was confirmed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Madhav Seth at the Realme 2 launch event last month, though he did not give out the exact date. In a statement to The Mobile Indian, he said that Realme 2 Pro will be priced slightly higher than Realme 1, but less than Rs 20,000.

Realme 2 Pro specifications and features were previously leaked in a report by GizmoChina. Of course, we will have to wait for launch to know the full details. The report suggests that Realme 2 Pro will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and include 6GB RAM. The Pro version could borrow few aspects from the Realme 2.

Realme 2 was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 8,990 for the base variant. The phone features a 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixel resolution) HD+ display with a notch on top and 19:9 aspect ratio. On the software front, the Realme 2 runs Android Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and carries a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 2 sports a combination of 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras. Up front, it gets an 8MP sensor with AI beautification 2.0, HDR and Bokeh mode. The authentication methods on the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. In our review, we said Realme 2 impresses with its design, battery performance and it is one of the cheapest phones to come with a notched display.

