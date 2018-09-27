Realme 2 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Expected price to be under Rs 20,000

Realme 2 Pro Launch Live Updates: Realme 2 Pro launch in India today, here are the details on price in India, features, specifications. Realme 2 Pro Launch Live Updates: Realme 2 Pro launch in India today, here are the details on price in India, features, specifications.

Realme 2 Pro price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Realme 2 Pro India launch is set for September 27, which is today. The company has already sent out invites for an event in Noida, which starts at 12:30 PM IST. The phone will come with a dewdrop notch design and a full screen display. The successor to Realme 2 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India as teaser page for the phone is live.

Ahead of official launch, the company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. An official teaser video reveals the design will be different from Realme 1 and Realme 2. The phone will have a taller display with screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent.

Realme 2 Pro India launch event will likely be streamed live by the company via its official YouTube page. In addition, live updates should be posted on the company’s official Twitter and Facebook page. Users can follow our blog for live updates for Realme 2 Pro price in India, features, and specifications.