Realme 2 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Expected price to be under Rs 20,000

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Written by Hansa Verma | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 11:57:14 am
Realme 2 Pro price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Realme 2 Pro India launch is set for September 27, which is today. The company has already sent out invites for an event in Noida, which starts at 12:30 PM IST. The phone will come with a dewdrop notch design and a full screen display. The successor to Realme 2 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India as teaser page for the phone is live.

Ahead of official launch, the company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. An official teaser video reveals the design will be different from Realme 1 and Realme 2. The phone will have a taller display with screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent.

Realme 2 Pro India launch event will likely be streamed live by the company via its official YouTube page. In addition, live updates should be posted on the company’s official Twitter and Facebook page. Users can follow our blog for live updates for Realme 2 Pro price in India, features, and specifications.

Live Blog

Realme 2 Pro India launch, price in India, specifications, sale date Live Updates

11:57 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Realme 2 Pro launch in India: Phone could ditch diamond cut glass back

Among the biggest changes being expected from the Realme 2 Pro is of the glass back design. While this phone will also have a glass back, it is not expected to hold a dimaond cut back pattern that was seen on Oppo Realme 1 and Realme 2. One would have to wait to know if the new glass back would be capable of charging wirelessly, which could be the reason behind the design change. The only other design change from Realme 2 in this phone is slimmer bezels.

11:30 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Realme 2 Pro launch in India: Flagship phone in tow

Realme 2 Pro is being launched a month after Realme 2 was introduced. At the launch event of the latter, the company had hinted at the Realme 2 Pro launch. This device also follows the notched display pattern, as seen with Realme 2. The difference, though, is that Realme 2 Pro will sport a 'waterdrop'-like notch, that has increasingly become popular among mid-range Android phones. Its pricing is expected to remain between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, as it plans to give Oppo and Vivo devices a run for their money.     

Realme 2 Pro comes with a waterdrop notch design similar to Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs the company's ColorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The successor to Realme 2 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India.

In terms of design, Realme 2 Pro has slim bezels and a glossy back panel. The dual rear cameras will be aligned horizontally and there will be a circular shaped fingerprint sensor at the back. Realme 2 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tzs11M_4H24

In comparison, Realme 2 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch on top and 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 skin on top. The phone packs Snapdragon 450 processor and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. In terms of camera, it gets 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie shooter.

