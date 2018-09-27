Realme 2 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Expected price to be under Rs 20,000

Realme 2 Pro price in India, specifications, features launch Live Updates: Realme 2 Pro India launch is set for September 27, which is today. The company has already sent out invites for an event in Noida, which starts at 12:30 PM IST. The phone will come with a dewdrop notch design and a full screen display. The successor to Realme 2 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India as teaser page for the phone is live.
Ahead of official launch, the company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. An official teaser video reveals the design will be different from Realme 1 and Realme 2. The phone will have a taller display with screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent.
Realme 2 Pro India launch event will likely be streamed live by the company via its official YouTube page. In addition, live updates should be posted on the company’s official Twitter and Facebook page. Users can follow our blog for live updates for Realme 2 Pro price in India, features, and specifications.
Among the biggest changes being expected from the Realme 2 Pro is of the glass back design. While this phone will also have a glass back, it is not expected to hold a dimaond cut back pattern that was seen on Oppo Realme 1 and Realme 2. One would have to wait to know if the new glass back would be capable of charging wirelessly, which could be the reason behind the design change. The only other design change from Realme 2 in this phone is slimmer bezels.
Realme 2 Pro is being launched a month after Realme 2 was introduced. At the launch event of the latter, the company had hinted at the Realme 2 Pro launch. This device also follows the notched display pattern, as seen with Realme 2. The difference, though, is that Realme 2 Pro will sport a 'waterdrop'-like notch, that has increasingly become popular among mid-range Android phones. Its pricing is expected to remain between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, as it plans to give Oppo and Vivo devices a run for their money.