Realme 2 Pro gets Rs 1,000 price cut on Flipkart, now available at Rs 12,990

Realme 2 Pro smartphone is getting a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now available for a price of Rs 12,990. The price cut seems to be offered only on the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, whereas, the 8GB RAM variant is currently listed at its older price. This is the first official price cut, the smartphone has received since its launch back in September, last year.

Realme 2 Pro is currently available exclusively on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is now available at Rs 12,990, whereas, the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 14,990.

Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU.

The device comes in three RAM/internal storage configurations – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies.