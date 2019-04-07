Realme 2 Pro gets price cut in India, price starts at Rs 11,990

Realme has announced that the Realme 2 Pro will be sold at a discount of Rs 1,000 making the effective starting price of the device to be Rs 11,990. The phone was launched last year in India for a starting price of Rs 13,990 after which it got a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 pulling the starting price to Rs 12,990.

The new price will be effective from April 9 to April 12 during Realme’s “Yo Days” sale. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme 2 Pro will cost Rs 11,990, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 13,990 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,990.

Just last month, the Realme 2 Pro was available for Rs 11,990 for the base model during Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza sale. There are also reports which suggest that Realme 2 Pro will receive a permanent price cut making the discounted price its permanent price.

Realme 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The front facing camera of the device is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Realme 2 Pro carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery.