Realme 2 with 6.2-inch notched display and dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme 2 has been launched in India, which makes it the cheapest smartphone with a notched display in India, The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 8,990 and the top-end variant with 4GB RAM+64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,990. The phone succeeds Realme 1 which was announced in May this year. Realme 2 is a Flipkart exclusive and will go on sale from 12 PM, September 4.

At the Realme 1 launch event, the company announced that Realme Pro will be unveiled in September. Realme Pro will be the sucesor to Realme 2, details of which are unclear at this point. Realme 2 will be the first Realme phone to be sold outside India. It will made available in South East Asian markets.

Realme 2: Price in India, launch offers

Realme 2 price in India starts at Rs 8,990. HDFC Bank is offering Rs 750 off to its debit and credit card users on purchase of Realme 2. Buyers will also get 120GB additional data as well as benefits worth Rs 4,200 from Reliance Jio. Other launch offers from Paytm and Lenskart have also been listed. Realme 2 buyers can also avail no cost EMI offer.

Realme 2: Specifications

Realme 2, like its predecessor, targets budget shoppers. It features a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, The phone also comes with a notch on top, as well as a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Based on ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, it is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and comes with 4230mAh battery. This is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage as well as expandable memory of up to 256GB using microSD card. While Realme 2 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, it also offers Face Unlock.

On the camera front, Realme 2 comes with a horizontally stacked 13MP+2MP dual rear camera configuration. They support various modes such as autofocus, Bokeh as well as up to 4x digital zoom. In addition, the front camera features an 8MP sensor, which offers AI beautification 2.0, front camera HDR, as well as Bokeh mode.

Connectivity options on the dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS support, OTG support, FM radio, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone, besides the fingerprint scanner, include accelerometer, gyro, G-sensor, pedometer, ambient light and proximity sensors.

