RealMe 2 new teaser spotted online, phone to have notched display

RealMe has shared a new teaser for its upcoming RealMe 2 smartphone. The image was shared through the company’s Twitter page, and can be seen with a notch over the display. As an improvement over the RealMe 1, this phone will be expected to offer dual-rear cameras, as shown in another render.

On the RealMe Twitter page, the company can be seen flaunting the RealMe 2. One of the renders shows the phone’s notch, with the tag ‘A Notch Above’ follwed by ‘Coming soon’. As part of the description, one can spot that the two Os in ‘A Notch Above’ are shaped as camera sensors, suggesting that RealMe 2 would have a dual camera setup.

A second image followed, which shows RealMe 2 with a vertically-stacked dual-rear camera configuration, alongside the RealMe 1, which has single cameras on the front and back. This confirms that RealMe 2 will also get a depth sensor lens at the back.

RealMe 2 is likely to retain the diamond cut design from its predecessor, and might also retain the Helio P60 processor. While RealMe 1 offered Face Unlock without a fingerprint scanner, this phone could offer both security features.

RealMe 2 might not be priced as aggressively as RealMe 1, though it could be expected around Rs 10,000. Even though RealMe 2’s display notch differs from that on Oppo F9, most of its design specifications could be inspired from Oppo F7.

RealMe 1 was launched in May with a starting price of Rs 8,990 (3GB RAM + 32GB memory). Its highest storage variant, offering 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, is worth Rs 13,990.

