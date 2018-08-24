Realme 2 launch set for August 28, will be priced under Rs 10,000

Realme 2 will pack a 4,230mAh battery and will be made available in Red, Black, and Blue colour options. Realme 2 will pack a 4,230mAh battery and will be made available in Red, Black, and Blue colour options.

Realme will be launching its second smartphone in the Indian market, named Realme 2 on August 28. Realme has now confirmed that the device will be exclusive to Flipkart, and will cost under Rs 10,000. The company had also confirmed a few features of the new smartphone.

Realme has said that this will be the first smartphone to feature a notched display at such a price point. They also confirmed that the device will feature a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the back with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

More importantly, the phone will pack a 4,230mAh battery, according to the company. Realme 2 will be made available in Red, Black, and Blue colour variants with the company’s trademark diamond cut design.

It was recently confirmed by both Realme and Qualcomm that the upcoming Realme 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. However, they have not revealed the exact processor which will be used. Realme 1, on the other hand, was powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

Also Read: RealMe 2 new teaser spotted online, phone to have notched display

Flipkart recently put up a page on its platform indicating the launch of the Realme 2. When the company launched Realme 1 in May this year, the phone was seen as a challenger to the Redmi Note 5 series, given the starting price of Rs 8,990 going up all the way to Rs 13,990. However, the company has already launched the successor to the device in just a couple of months.

Realme also claims it is now completely separate from Oppo, though when it launched, it was seen as a sub-brand of the Chinese smartphone maker.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd