Realme 2 launches tomorrow, will be Flipkart exclusive: Everything we know so far

Realme 2 will be launching in India on August 28 at an event in New Delhi. The phone has also been listed as a Flipkart exclusive, with a live ‘Notify Me’ section. Realme has said that this will be the first smartphone to feature a notched display at a budget price. Among other things, it is known that Realme 2 will feature a vertically-aligned dual-rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 2 India launch: 6.2-inch display, notch on top

Realme has revealed important specifications around the display of Realme 2. While the phone will have a 6.2-inch display, it will also sport a notch on top. The posters also show one camera within the notch, to confirm that Realme 2 will sport a single front lens.

Besides, it is also expected that the front camera will support Face Unlock. Given that the display is notched in nature, Realme 2 will probably have a screen aspect ratio in and around 19.5:9. The phone will be a budget device with under Rs 10,000 starting price.

Realme 2 launch in India: Vertically stacked dual-rear cameras, 4230mAh battery

An improvement made from the Realme 1 on this phone is a dual-rear camera configuration. Realme 2 will come with a vertically-stacked dual-rear camera setup, placed at the top left corner. One can also spot a fingerprint scanner from the promotional images, that show security feature combinations similar to that of Realme 1.

In addition to this, Realme 2 will feature a 4230mAh battery. It is unknown, though, if it could support any fast charging technology.

Realme 2 India launch: Diamond back pattern retained; phone to feature Snapdragon processor

Realme 2 will retain the diamond back pattern that was seen on its predecessor. This design was seen on a glass back on Realme 1, and is expected to return in the same fashion. Qualcomm has confirmed that Realme 2 will run a Snapdragon processsor, though neither company has disclosed the exact SoC in use. This is a shift from the phone’s previous iteration, as Realme 1 runs the MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

