Realme 2 India launch today: Expected price, specifications and how to watch livestream

Realme 2 launch in India today: Realme 2 will be launched in India at an event taking place in New Delhi on August 28, which is today. This is the brand’s second smartphone after the Realme 1, which was seen in May this year. While the first iteration was an Amazon exclusive device, Realme 2 has been promoted as a Flipkart exclusive product. Expected to retain some key aspects, including the diamond back design and a pricing under Rs 10,000, the company claims Realme 2 could be the first phone of its kind to offer a notched display.

Realme 2 launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings

As is known, the Realme 2 launch has been scheduled for New Delhi, where the event will begin from 12.30pm. For those who wish to view the event from their phone/PC, Realme will host a live stream of the launch event through the Realme Facebook page, as well as their YouTube channel. The YouTube link has also been made available through Realme 2’s ‘Notify Me’ page on Flipkart. For those who are unable to stream the event, Realme will also provide regular updates from the event venue through the Realme Twitter handle.

Realme 2 launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Over the last few weeks, several teasers and posters have made key revelations around Realme 2. One of them is the phone’s notched display, with more recent teasers confirming that the Flipkart exclusive phone will get a 6.2-inch display. Realme 2 can be seen having slim bezels on the sides through these posters, though the phone’s bottom has not been revealed. Like Realme 1, this phone is also expected to offer Face Unlock, as well as fingerprint scanner, as biometric security features.

Also, Realme 2 will be backed by a 4230mAh battery, as confirmed through its teasers. It should be based on Android 8.1 Oreo, though that could only be confirmed from the launch event itself. On the processor front, Realme 2 will be based on a Qualcomm processor. Though neither Realme nor Qualcomm have confirmed the chipset, it is expected to run the Snapdragon 450 SoC. Essentially, Realme 2 will retain the diamond back design from its predecessor. It is worth noting here, that Realme 1 is powered by the Helio P60 processor.

Another known feature of the phone’s back, besides the fingerprint sensor, is the dual-rear camera configuration. Though the camera setup will be horizontally stacked, the sensor sizes are unknown. As per the company’s teasers, Realme 2 will have a single front camera, which is expected to back AI-based features.

Realme 2 is expected as a budget smartphone, like Realme 1. Even if it comes with multiple storage options, the phone should start with a price tag under Rs 10,000. Online, it has been earmarked as a Flipkart exclusive, though the complete sale details will be confirmed soon.

