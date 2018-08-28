Realme 2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and more

Realme 2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Realme 2 will be launched today at an event taking place in New Delhi. The phone will succeed the Oppo Realme 1, and has been marked as a Flipkart exclusive handset. Some of the specifications have been posted online as teasers by the company, including the 6.2-inch display with a notch, dual rear camera configuration and 4230mAh battery backup. Also, Realme 2 is known to showcase a diamond cut glass back design, similar to its predecessor.
Among other things, Realme 2 will also be a budget segment phone. Though the final price will only be known at the event itself, it is expected that Realme 2 could be given a price tag under Rs 10,000 for the base variant. The launch event will be covered through a livestream, which will be broadcast on Flipkart, Facebook and YouTube. Those who are unable to view the livestream will also be notified through Realme 2 updates via the Realme Mobiles Twitter page.
We will also be covering the Realme 2 launch to give you real-time announcements as they happen. You can track all the latest updates here.
Realme 2 will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection over the display. Also, Lee says the phone will ship in two storage options: 3GB RAM/32 GB memory and 4GB RAM/64GB memory. Keeping the popular customer demand in mind, Realme 2 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, as well as Smart Lock and Face Unlock. Both options will be expandable to 256GB storage, with a dedicated memory card slot. Also, both SIM slots in the dual-SIM smartphone are 4G LTE compatible.
Realme Chief Product Officer Levi Lee takes the stage. He says that the smartphone will be the first notched display under Rs 10,000. With a 6.2-inch screen having a notch on top, it will retain the diamond-cut back design of the phone. With a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 per cent, it will be available in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red colour options.
Realme India head Sagar Saith takes the stage. Before launching the Realme 2, which is a budget phone, he thanks users and the media for their reviews and response for the Realme 1. In addition, he has said that Realme 1 has had a great debut in the market, with a 4 per cent market share in the budget smartphone segment, as well as the ranking as the top budget phone launched in India. believes that Realme's strong hardware, quality, and uncompromised service has made the online brand succeed with its first phone.
Realme 2 launch event is soon to get going, as the YouTube link to the event livestream has now gone 'Live'. Those who wish to view the launch on video can also check the 'Notify Me' page of the Realme 2 on Flipkart, or the Realme Facebook page. Notifications of the latest updates will be made avaialble via the Realme Mobile Twitter page as well.
Realme 2 will be launched in India with a notch over the display. The company has been promoting the hashtag #ANotchAbove with teasers of the phone, and appears to be marketing the device as a budget option with this display. While the notch is not as big as that on iPhone X, it will house the phone's sensors, as well as the front camera and its receiver. This will make the screen aspect ratio of Realme 2 to be in and around 19.5:9.
Between the two Realme smartphones, Realme 2 is known to have a dual-rear camera configuration. On the other hand, Realme 1 featured with a single rear lens. This upgraded configuration is expected to enhance the phone's low light capabilities, as well as shooting in Portrait mode. Also, this phone has the same security combination of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock through Realme 2's front lens. Another similarity is the diamond finish on the glass back, a standout feature of the Realme series