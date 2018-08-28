Realme 2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and more

Realme 2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: The successor to the Realme 1 will feature a notched display, and come with dual rear cameras. Realme 2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: The successor to the Realme 1 will feature a notched display, and come with dual rear cameras.

Realme 2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Realme 2 will be launched today at an event taking place in New Delhi. The phone will succeed the Oppo Realme 1, and has been marked as a Flipkart exclusive handset. Some of the specifications have been posted online as teasers by the company, including the 6.2-inch display with a notch, dual rear camera configuration and 4230mAh battery backup. Also, Realme 2 is known to showcase a diamond cut glass back design, similar to its predecessor.

Among other things, Realme 2 will also be a budget segment phone. Though the final price will only be known at the event itself, it is expected that Realme 2 could be given a price tag under Rs 10,000 for the base variant. The launch event will be covered through a livestream, which will be broadcast on Flipkart, Facebook and YouTube. Those who are unable to view the livestream will also be notified through Realme 2 updates via the Realme Mobiles Twitter page.

We will also be covering the Realme 2 launch to give you real-time announcements as they happen. You can track all the latest updates here.