Realme 2 at price of Rs 8,240 on Flipkart: First sale starts September 4

Realme 2 was launched last month at an event in New Delhi. Succeeding the Realme 1, this phone will be available for sale from September 4, which is tomorrow, as a Flipkart exclusive. The phone sets itself apart from the rest with its diamond-cut glass back design, and also features a dual rear camera setup within a price range of Rs 10,000. Here are the details regarding the first sale of Realme 2 in India, followed by a recap of its price and specifications.

Realme 2 sale on Flipkart: Sale timings, best offers

Realme 2 goes on sale on September 4 from 12 pm. The company has priced the phone’s 3GB RAM variant at Rs 8,990, while the 4GB RAM option will retail at Rs 10,990. Those holding HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards will get a Rs 750 discount on the phone, making the effective price of Realme 2 start at Rs 8,240.

In addition, the phone comes alongside an exchange offer worth starting at Rs 500. Reliance Jio subscribers can gain benefits worth Rs 4,200 as cashback, besides 120GB of free 4G data.

Realme 2 sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications

Featuring a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, Realme 2 comes with a notch over its display, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, it is based on ColorOS 5.21 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, while offering a 4230mAh battery.

Realme 2 comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB RAM of internal storage, that is expandable up to 256GB through the dedicated microSD card slot. Biometric security options on the phone include Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 2 sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, as well as an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. While the rear lens offers portraits and natural background effects, the phone’s front camera comes with AI-assisted features like AI beauty like AI beauty 2.0 technology, AR stickers. Connectivity options that tag along with the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, and dual 4G VoLTE.

