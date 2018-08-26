Realme 2 listed on Flipkart with 6.2-inch display, 4230mAh battery

Realme 2 has now been spotted with its display and battery specifications online. As part of Flipkart’s ‘Notify Me’ page for the phone, the e-commerce platform has added these details. Realme 2 is set to launch in India on August 28, and the phone has been marked as a Flipkart exclusive.

On Flipkart’s exclusive page for Realme 2, one can spot tha battery logo with ‘4230mAh’ written inside, as well as a diagonal line across an image of the phone, with ‘6.2’ written at the phone’s centre. Also, the Realme 2 poster shows a dual-camera configuration, which will feature on the phone’s back. This phone features a notch over the display, which the company has promoted from the hashtag #ANotchAbove. This also appears to suggest that Realme 2 could feature Face Unlock, though it is not known if the front camera could have AI-backed features as well.

Also read: Realme 2 India launch on August 28, will be priced under Rs 10,000

Realme 2 with the company’s trademark diamond cut design. rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as vertically-stacked dual-rear cameras. The phone will be priced under Rs 10,000, as confirmed by Realme, and will be available in Red, Black, and Blue colour variants. While Realme 1 runs the Helio P60 processor, Realme 2 is likely to run a Snapdragon processor, which was also confirmed by Qualcomm. While this phone will show a notch over the display, the back will resemble the diamond cut pattern that was found on Realme 1, launched in May this year.

Outside the phone specifications, the other big change to be observed is the phone’s branding. While Realme 1 was launched as an Oppo device, this phone is being launched independently, as Realme appears to have separated its operrations from Oppo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd