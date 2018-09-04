Realme 2 first sale on Flipkart today from 12 pm: Price, specifications, offers

Realme 2 retains the diamond-cut glass back design from the previous iteration, though it features a notch over the disply, and comes with a dual rear camera configuration. Realme 2 retains the diamond-cut glass back design from the previous iteration, though it features a notch over the disply, and comes with a dual rear camera configuration.

Realme 2 will go under sale for the first time today via Flipkart. The phone, launched recently in India, is the successor to the Realme 1, that had been launched in May this year. Realme 2 retains the diamond-cut glass back design from the previous iteration, though it features a notch over the display.

Realme 2 first sale in India: Timings, discounts and more

Realme 2 sale begins in India today from 12pm on Flipkart. The company has priced the phone’s 3GB RAM variant at Rs 8,990, while the 4GB RAM option will retail at Rs 10,990. Reliance Jio subscribers can gain benefits worth Rs 4,200 as cashback, besides 120GB of free 4G data.

Those holding HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards will get a Rs 750 discount on the phone, making the effective price of Realme 2 start at Rs 8,240. In addition, the phone comes alongside an exchange offer worth at Rs 500.

Realme 2 first sale: Price, specifications

Realme2 features a notch on top, and a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The display size is 6.2-inches and this is HD+ resolution (720p). This is not a full HD resolution display like the previous Realme 1.

Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, it is based on ColorOS5.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. Realme 2 offers storage options with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB RAM of internal storage. Both variants are expandable up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

Biometric security options on this phone include Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Realme 2 is backed by a 4230mAh battery.

Realme 2 sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, which is horizontally stacked. In addition, it has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. While the rear lens offers portraits and natural background effects, the phone’s front camera comes with AI-assisted features like AI Beauty 2.0 technology, and AR stickers.

Connectivity options that tag along with the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, and dual 4G VoLTE.

