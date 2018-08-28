Realme 2 first impressions: A notched display at Rs 8,990

Realme 2 first impressions: Realme 2 comes with a newer notched display design and dual rear cameras Realme 2 first impressions: Realme 2 comes with a newer notched display design and dual rear cameras

Realme was launched as a sub-brand of Oppo in May, though the company now claims that it is separate from the Chinese smartphone maker. Now, Realme has launched its second smartphone in the market called the Realme 2. The successor to the budget Realme 1 comes with a notched display and dual rear cameras at a starting price of Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant as well, which will cost Rs 10,990.

Realme 2 has a bigger battery when compared to its predecessor, though the processor is a less powerful Snapdragon 450. Realme 1 is powered by the same Helio P60 processor that is present on the higher-end Oppo F7 too. The new Realme device comes with a newer notched design and dual rear cameras. We spent a few days with Realme 2 and here are our first impressions:

Realme 2 first impressions: Design and Display

Realme 2 sports the same glossy diamond-cut reflection effect on fibre glass back that we saw on Realme 1. However, the phone feels heavier and thicker due to the larger battery. Thanks to the stylish design, Realme 2 stands out from the crowd. But I would recommend you use a cover with Realme 2 as the phone is slippery and the back is prone to fingerprint smudges.

Realme 2 sports the same glossy diamond-cut reflection effect on fibre glass back that we saw on Realme 1. Realme 2 sports the same glossy diamond-cut reflection effect on fibre glass back that we saw on Realme 1.

Realme 2 gets a notched display, one of the few phones to come with this feature in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The notch is not compatible with a lot of apps, which I found irritating and there is no option to disable it. The display is 6.2-inch big but with HD+ resolution. The viewing angles are decent and the icons look good. However, lack of Full HD+ resolution is a disappointment, especially as Realme 1 has this feature. The phone is priced starting at Rs 8,990.

Realme 2 first impressions: Performance and Battery

The performance I would say is average. The phone can handle most daily tasks, though it starts to lag with multiple tabs open. The phone is not meant for the heavy duty tasks or gaming. Stay tuned for our review for more details. The battery is one of the strongest suits of Realme 2, and it should easily last for a day and a half with moderate to heavy usage. The phone uses a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

Realme 2 uses a micro USB 2.0 port for charging. Realme 2 uses a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

I liked that a fingerprint sensor has been included in Realme 2, in addition to face unlock feature. The fingerprint scanner is fast and was able to unlock the device almost instantly most of the times. We will have more on face unlock in our review.

Realme 2 first impressions: Camera

Realme 2 features dual 13MP+2MP sensors on the back, while the front shooter is an 8MP one. Both the rear and front cameras offer several tweaks such as Portrait, sticker, depth effect, etc for those who are interested. The rear camera can click decent pictures in bright outdoors. My issue was the details in pictures were missing, and colours look dull.

Realme 2 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Realme 2 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Realme 2 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Realme 2 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Realme 2 camera sample. (Image resized for web) Realme 2 camera sample. (Image resized for web)

The front camera does a good job with selfies, especially in places where there is ample light. Photos taken indoors also come out well, though do not expect too many details. The depth effect option can be switched on for ‘bokeh’ like effect in photos, and it offers beauty levels as well as filters.

Realme 2 first impressions: Software

Realme 2 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the box, which is good to see on a budget device. I liked that the phone ships with minimum bloatware. One can access clone apps feature, as well as split screen, and more on the Realme 2 as well.

Realme 2 first impressions: Initial observations

Even though Realme 2 succeeds Realme 1, it seems like a watered down version with a slower processor and lower resolution display. The phone can be a good option for people who are fascinated by the new notch design or need a higher capacity battery. Given both the Realme phones start at the same price, I would say Realme 1 is the biggest competitor to Realme 2 at this point.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd