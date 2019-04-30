Realme 1st anniversary sale: Realme 2 Pro, U1 to get Rs 1,000 off and more

Realme would be celebrating its first anniversary this May and they will be hosting an anniversary sale during May 2-4, wherein they will be offering discounts and special offers on some of their smartphones. The sale will be held across Realme’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon India and the company’s offline stores.

Advertising

During the sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 will be receiving a flat Rs 1,000 discount along with one year extended warranty. Along with these, on May 2, the company will bring the newly launched Realme 3 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant at Rs 9,999.

Realme 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, it comes with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, dual-SIM card slots, microSD card support and dual rear cameras. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo, Realme plans to update its software to Android 9.0 Pie in the coming months. The device got a price cut earlier this month and is currently retailing at a starting price of Rs 11,990.

Realme U1 is the company’s selfie-centric smartphone and it comes with a 25MP selfie camera. It has been listed at a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option, down Rs 1,000 from its current retail price of Rs 9,999. The other variant of the Realme U1 with more RAM and storage has been listed at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which usually sells at Rs 11,999.

Advertising

A new variant of Realme 3, having 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will also go on sale from May 2. The device offers a number of good features like a gradient back, water-drop notch style display, MediaTek Helio P70 processor and much more.

Also read: Realme shares teaser for a popup selfie camera smartphone

The Realme 3 Pro, which went on sale for the first time on April 29, will also be available for consumers to purchase on May 3 on Flipkart and Realme’s official website. Priced at Rs 13,999 and the Realme 3 Pro packs specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 20W fast charging, and 16MP+5MP dual rear camera. The phone will be sold in two colour options – Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue.

Realme has also stated that customers purchasing devices via MobiKwik will get a discount of 15 per cent of up to Rs 1500. During the sale, the company will also be giving away a lot of coupons (total worth – one crore) to customers who share about the sale on their social media platforms from Realme’s site. The anniversary sale will also bring Rs 1 Super Deals Feast, which would include the Realme 2 Pro, Realme Earbuds, and Realme Tech Backpack.

To recall, Reliance Jio recently launched the Jio Realme Youth Offer for its users wherein a Jio customer buying a Realme device can avail a host of benefits amounting up to Rs 5,300.