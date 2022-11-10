scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Realme 10 Pro+ made official with a 120Hz curved display

The Realme 10 Pro+ could be the most affordable device with a curved screen on its official launch in India.

Realme 10, realme 10 pro,Here's what we know about the Realme 10 Pro+ so far. (Image Source: Realme)

Realme has been hinting at its new 10-series mid-range devices for weeks now, and now the brand has finally launched the first device in the series with the Realme 10 Pro+.

While Realme has not revealed most of the specifications of the device yet, we now know that the highlight of the phone will be the 120Hz curved screen. A curved screen is a feature usually found in top-end flagship phones. Realme bringing the feature to its number series, which are usually mid-range to upper-mid-range phones, is quite interesting.

Also Read |Realme 10 4G goes official: Here’s what’s new

As a result, the Realme 10 Pro+ could be the most affordable device with the feature. Currently, the most affordable phone with a curved screen is the Vivo V25 Pro which starts at Rs 35,999, while other devices with the feature like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are much more expensive.

Realme 10 Pro+: What to expect?

While the specifications of the phone are not yet revealed, leaks have suggested that the device could sport a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will also likely be available in India in three colour variants – Nebula Blue, Hyperspace and Dark Matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

More official details should be available when the phones are launched with specifications and price later this month on November 17. The Realme 10-series is also expected to include other devices like the Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 05:27:50 pm
Next Story

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Counselling for UG courses to begin tomorrow

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement