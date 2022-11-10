Realme 10 Pro+ made official with a 120Hz curved display

Realme has been hinting at its new 10-series mid-range devices for weeks now, and now the brand has finally launched the first device in the series with the Realme 10 Pro+.

While Realme has not revealed most of the specifications of the device yet, we now know that the highlight of the phone will be the 120Hz curved screen. A curved screen is a feature usually found in top-end flagship phones. Realme bringing the feature to its number series, which are usually mid-range to upper-mid-range phones, is quite interesting.

As a result, the Realme 10 Pro+ could be the most affordable device with the feature. Currently, the most affordable phone with a curved screen is the Vivo V25 Pro which starts at Rs 35,999, while other devices with the feature like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are much more expensive.

Realme 10 Pro+: What to expect?

While the specifications of the phone are not yet revealed, leaks have suggested that the device could sport a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will also likely be available in India in three colour variants – Nebula Blue, Hyperspace and Dark Matter.

More official details should be available when the phones are launched with specifications and price later this month on November 17. The Realme 10-series is also expected to include other devices like the Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro.