Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India on December 8: Here’s everything you need to know

Realme recently announced that the Realme 10 Pro series would be launched in India on December 8 at 12:30 PM. Last month, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched Realme 10 4G. Here’s everything you need to know about Realme’s upcoming phones.

Realme 10 Pro Plus

Realme 10 Pro Plus might be the first budget smartphone with a curved screen. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, it will have a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display along with 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone comes with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box and has three rear cameras with a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

It will have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme 10 Pro Plus has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with a 6.72-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display. Running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box, the phone offers up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

On the back, you will find a dual camera setup that consists of a 108MP primary camera backed by a 2MP depth sensor whereas the front camera is specced at 16MP. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus pricing

While Realme is yet to reveal the price in India, we can have a rough estimate of how much the phones will cost by taking a look at the pricing in China.

The base variant of Realme 10 Pro Plus that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000) whereas Realme 10 Pro 8GB RAM and 128GB version can be purchased for CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 19,500). Both phones will be launched in India from December 8.