Realme 1 gets ColorOS 5.2 update, brings Android October security patch

Realme has started rolling out the latest ColorOS 5.2 update to its original Realme 1 smartphone. The update brings a number of user interface (UI) changes and the Android October security patch to the phone. Realme 1 was launched back in May. This update does not bring Android Pie to the phone, though Realme has promised the same for its devices.

Advertising

Realme 1’s ColorOS 5.2 Stable OTA has started rolling out, confirmed the company in a blog post. In order to ensure a stable release, Realme is doing a staged rollout and will only push the update to a limited number of users. The company has said that the full roll out will be completed by December 3, if no critical bug found.

The build number for the Realme ColorOS 5.2 update is CPH1861EX_11.A.25. It brings UI changes like the option for a single swipe to dismiss notification, shows the headset icon in status bar when a user plugs in the headphones among other changes.

The system UI will also get a new Smart Bar feature for faster multitasking. Users can add the apps they use often to this Smart Bar for quicker access. Realme has also optimized reminders when Developer Options, Accessibility Mode and Device Manager mode are on.

Advertising

Realme has added a new “Game Space” for performance mode, do not disturb, game acceleration. There’s also a new function to keep the games running with screen off.

In the Album feature of gallery app, the company is adding some features to Video Editing which will now include fast and slow speed adjustments, extra filters and tunes. In the Tools app, the phone has now has custom timing modes for multiple activities as part of the timer. Further, the recorder app now allows users to add markers during recording or playback.

There’s also a new Smart Scan feature to translate text by taking a photo. Other changes includes the option to launch Google Assistant by long pressing the power button for 0.5 seconds. The interface also comes with new ‘Material Design’ icons. There’s also a new lock screen interface for the phone.